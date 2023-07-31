TOPEKA (KSNT) – Radiant Dance Studio of Topeka performed their summer dance recital Monday evening at Evergy Plaza.

“We offer classes for dancers that are 18 months to 18 years of age,” Bree Matchie, owner Radiant Dance Studio said. ” We teach all different styles of dance, jazz, tap, ballet, hiphop and contemporary. Tonight you will see our dancers perform from our summer classes. They learn a routine and they get to bring it to the show and show it to their parents.”

The Monday evening performance featured their younger dancers showcasing what they learned at dance class this summer.

Radiant Dance Studio,1401 SW Gage Blvd. offers dance classes for dancers 3-18 years old, teaching Hip Hop, Jazz, Ballet and more.

Click here to sign up for fall classes.