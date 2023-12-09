TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Service League held its annual Red Stocking Breakfast Saturday morning at The Pennant in downtown Topeka.

“The Red Stocking Breakfast is our annual fundraiser for the Kansas Children’s Service League. This really started over 100 years ago when children in our receiving homes would hang red stockings and the community would come and fill them. We’ve taken a different twist on that and we are hoping the generosity of our community will continue to support our programs.” Gail Cozadd, CEO KCSL.

“We work with parents and children to make sure they have healthy relationships so they can succeed in life. We know that when children have a good relationship with their parents, they are more likely to graduate from high school, go on to college, and be successful. As I’ve said before, we know that kids don’t come with instructions.” said Cozadd.

The Red Stocking Breakfast is a tradition of holiday giving to KCSL that started over 100 years ago. In the 1920s, the community was invited to take holiday gifts to children living at KCSL’s receiving home, a temporary residence for children awaiting a foster or adoptive home. These children would hang their “Little Red Stockings” in anticipation of the generosity of the community.

This year, KCSL will hold Red Stocking Breakfast events in Overland Park, Topeka and Wichita.