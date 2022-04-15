TOPEKA (KSNT) – As part of the Redbud Festival, Redbud Park is sponsoring a Blues concert that is free to the public.

The festival features musicians, Ellie Smith and Ashleigh Page on the Kaw Valley Bank stage.

“Tonight we are going to do some of our favorite covers, lots of R&B, Soul. I’m super excited to be here to be kicking off spring.” said Ellie Smith.

Ashleigh Paige said, “Today we will be doing some R&B, Soul, some Pop, and maybe our own little spin, and a few other things as well.”

A beer garden and food were provided by Norsemen Brewing Co.