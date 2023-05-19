TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Relay For Life of Shawnee County held its annual walk Friday evening at the Hummer Sports Park. The event was held from 6 to 11 p.m.

Relay For Life is a volunteer-led group. Walkers can find inspiration from other cancer survivors, share ideas and tips for dealing with cancer, ask each other questions and seek advice.

The evening included live music, games and a survivor’s lap led by the Topeka High Drum Line.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event dedicated to saving lives from cancer. For more than 35 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.