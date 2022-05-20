TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Relay For Life of Shawnee County held their annual walk Friday evening at the Hummer Sports Park. The event was held from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The event, Relay For Life, is a volunteer-led group where walkers can find inspiration from other cancer survivors, share ideas and tips for dealing with cancer and ask each other questions, and seek advice.

The evening included live music by the Steve Kile Band and a survivors lap, lead by the Kansas Territorial Pipe and Drums.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event dedicated to saving lives from cancer. For over 35 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. It is estimated that Relay For Life events world wide have raised nearly $5 billion to date.