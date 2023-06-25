TOPEKA (KSNT) – A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas held its annual Rescue Mission ride Sunday afternoon.

“It’s an honor just to come out and bring the community together and help people out where we can,” Brandon Humphries, A.B.A.T.E. District IV Vice President said.

This is the 31st year for the ride. Motorcycle riders met at the Topeka Rescue Mission at 600 North Kansas Ave. and rode to the Perry American Legion, where a meal was served for the riders.

“It’s about going out and helping people. Not because you are going to get something back, but because you are doing it for good, to help somebody,” Frank Votaw, A.B.A.T.E member and ride organizer, said.

A $20 donation per rider was requested to participate in the ride, with additional donations accepted. All donations went to benefit the Topeka Rescue Mission.

“It’s so touching every year when we get to engage with our friends of A.B.A.T.E.,” La Manda Broyles, executive director of Topeka Rescue Mission, said. “They have incredible hearts to help and there is a sense of excitement when they are doing this.”

A.B.A.T.E., (American Bikers Against Totalitarian Enactments) is a motorcycle education, awareness, safety and rights organization.