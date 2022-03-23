TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Alice C. Sabatini Art gallery’s latest exhibit, Resilience, is an exhibit about the Japanese Internment camps during WWII.

“This traveling exhibit from ExhibitsUSA is about the third generation from Japanese Internment camps, Japanese Americans and citizens that had family in the internment camps and their processing of that trauma and dealing with those feelings.” Travis Garwood, Library Public Service Specialist, and Gallery team member.

Visitors will learn about the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II and its effect on following generations and discover and experience the impact this historical event had and continues to have on many Americans.

Resilience – A Sansei Sense of Legacy comes from the ExhibitsUSA collection and is the first stop for the traveling exhibit.

ExhibitsUSA (EUSA) is a traveling exhibition program managed by Mid-America Arts Alliance, a nonprofit regional arts organization based in the heartland, (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas). Its mission is to strengthen and support artists, cultural organizations, and communities throughout the region and beyond.

In the years following Executive Order 9066’s retraction at the end of WWII, expatriate Japanese families and individuals were forced to come to terms with lost property, the shame and indignation of incarceration, and the task of re-integration into a society that had expelled them. After their release from the incarceration camps that dotted the American West and Midwest during the war, Japanese Americans used the phrase Shikata ga Nai (it cannot be helped) and the word gaman (to persevere and stay silent) to speak to their resilience against the losses they incurred.

The exhibit is located in the Alice C. Sabatini Art Gallery in the Topeka and Shawnee County Library and will be open until May 22nd, 2022.

Library hours are,