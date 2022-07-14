TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Fiesta Mexicana is now officially underway with a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon.

The three day festival celebrates Hispanic culture with mexican food, dancing, music, and fun.

The first Fiesta Mexicana was a one day event held on August 17, 1933, on the grounds of our Lady of Guadalupe Church. It was organized by Father Augustine Cuartero and the parishioners, with the special assistance of Mrs. Genevieve McDade, a local philanthropist from Assumption Parish who was very active in helping the Mexican community and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, during the depression years.

Proceeds from the fiesta go towards the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and school.

Click here for a more information on this year’s fiesta.