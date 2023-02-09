TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – February is Black History month. The Ritchie House, 1116 S. E. Madison St. played a big part in Topeka’s Black History during the mid 1800’s.

A panel discussion was held Thursday evening at the Ritchie House, 1116 S.E, Madison, to discuss the history of the Ritchie House and the part it played in the Underground Railroad in Topeka from 1857 to 1861.

“The Africans that came to Kansas weren’t coming voluntarily. They were considered to be indentured servants where a person could contract themselves out for a number of years in exchange for something else, (a path to freedom).” Bill Wagnon, Professor emeritus, History, Washburn University.

The panel discussion was moderated by Val Bauman of KTWU. The event was sponsored by the Shawnee County Historical Society, Topeka Shawnee County Public Library and the Washburn University Department of History.

Panel members included,

Sherri Camp, Genealogy Librian, Topeka Shawnee County Public Library

Kelly Erby, Assistant Dean & Professor of History, Washburn University Department of History

Michael Kates, History Teacher, Robinson Middle School, Kansas History, Government and Social Studies, Kansas State Department of Education

Bill Wagnon, Professor emeritus, History, Washburn University

After the panel discussion, J’Shawn Gill gave a dance performance called “Dripping” for the audience. Gill is a classicically trained dancer from Topeka.

The home is the last surviving structure of the Underground Railroad in Topeka and was owned by entrepreneur, developer, philanthropist, reformer and one of the city’s founders John Ritchie. Ritchie and his family were avid abolitionists and fought for women’s suffrage among other progressive social causes.

“John Ritchie was born on July 17, 1817, in Uniontown, Muskingum County, Ohio. Ritchie first came to Kansas Territory in the fall of 1854 to look over cheap land for sale on the frontier.”

“John “and Mary Ritchie came from Indiana and built the Ritchie House around 1856. They lived there around 11 years. Their basic concern was abolition, they helped folks. We believe 250 people were helped by the Ritchie House where fugitive slaves went across the Kansas River and eventually into the Nebraska Territory.”