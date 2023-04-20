TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ronnie Milsap filled the house Thursday night in the Greatlakes Ballroom at Prairie Band Casino and Resort.

During the early ’80s, Ronnie Milsap adopted the Urban Cowboy and soft rock style of music and eventually made it to the top 10 in both the country and adult contemporary charts.

Milsap reached number one, 13 times between 1980 and 1984. In th eearly 80’s, his hit song There’s No Gettin’ Over Me, reached number five on the Hot 100.

Ronnie Milsap was born blind in 1943 in North Carolina and spent his early years in a school for the blind. It was here that he discovered music.

Ronnie Milsap’s accomplishment,

1974 Male Vocalist of the Year

1975 Album of the Year – “A Legend in My Time”

1976 Male Vocalist of the Year

1977 Album of the Year – “Ronnie Milsap Live”

1977 Entertainer of the Year

1977 Male Vocalist of the Year

1978 Album of the Year – “It Was Almost Like a Song”

1986 Album of the Year – “Lost in the Fifties Tonight