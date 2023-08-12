TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rossville is celebrating its annual Tall Corn Festival this weekend.

Rossville’s Tall Corn Festival takes place annually, on the second weekend of August. The event started almost 100 years ago on a hot summer weekend as a way for the town to kick off harvest season. Because Rossville is a farming community, the festival is a way to show appreciation for their farmers, according to the Rossville Community Development Committee website.

Friday’s events include:

craft vendors, bounce houses, food trucks

Rossville Junior and Senior High Cheer Dance Performance at the grandstands

Street Dance and Beer Garden with the rock band, the BASH

Saturday’s events include: