TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rossville is celebrating its annual Tall Corn Festival this weekend.
Rossville’s Tall Corn Festival takes place annually, on the second weekend of August. The event started almost 100 years ago on a hot summer weekend as a way for the town to kick off harvest season. Because Rossville is a farming community, the festival is a way to show appreciation for their farmers, according to the Rossville Community Development Committee website.
Friday’s events include:
- craft vendors, bounce houses, food trucks
- Rossville Junior and Senior High Cheer Dance Performance at the grandstands
- Street Dance and Beer Garden with the rock band, the BASH
Saturday’s events include:
- Pancake Breakfast
- 5K Run
- Mile Fun Run
- Sand volleyball tournament
- Beer garden
- Softball tournament
- Bounce houses
- Craft booths
- Biscuits and gravy on Main Street
- Grand Parade with Myron Leinwetter, Grand Marshal
- Cornhole Tournament
- Horseshoe Tournament
- Car Show
- Watermelon Feed
- Tall Corn Contest
- Corn Eating Contest
- Jr. High DanceFireworks