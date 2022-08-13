TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rossville is celebrating its annual Tall Corn Festival this weekend.

Rossville’s Tall Corn Festival takes place annually, on the second weekend of August. The event started almost 100 years ago on a hot summer weekend, as a way for the town to kick off harvest season and because Rossville is a farming community, the festival is a way to show appreciation for their Rossville farmers.

This year’s festival theme is “Blame it all on my roots” and was held at the city park and in other downtown areas.

The festival began Friday afternoon with a Rossville High School band performance, a watermelon feed, corn eating contest, Rossville High dance performances, and fireworks in the park.

Saturday’s events included an early morning tall corn breakfast, a 5K run, a downtown parade wit special guests The Shawnee County Mounted Posse, a softball tournament and a sand volleyball tournament. The Rossville Rustlers 4-H Club provided a petting zoo, the Topeka High drumline, and live music in the park. Saturday evening provided a street dance with music provided by the Lazy Wayne Band.

Sunday’s events include a communitywide worship service, and a sand volleyball tournament.

The three-day event also included craft booths, horse rides, face painting, a dunk tank, bounce houses, a car show, crafts in the park, a beer garden and food trucks.