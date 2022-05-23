TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 33rd annual Run For The Wall motorcycle ride came through Topeka Monday morning on their way to Washington D.C. for a Memorial Day tribute to military veterans. There were approximately 400 motorcycles and supporting vehicles on this year’s ride.

The Run For The Wall ride started in 1989. On Friday, May 26th, 1989, Run For The Wall ride arrived in Washington, D.C. accomplishing their first trip across the U.S.. The next day the Run For the Wall riders laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The ride has been ongoing since and now culminates at the Vietnam War Memorial (Wall) for a Memorial Day Ceremony.

The ride started in Ontario, California on May 18th, traveled through California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C., making overnight stops at rest areas, schools, and churches. Most of the fuel used by the riders was donated by area VFW’s and other veteran organizations.

Monday morning’s stop was at the East Topeka Rest area on the Kansas Turnpike. Fuel was donated by ABATE of Northeast Kansas District IV and American Legion Post 421 of Topeka.

New this year is a “Fallen Soldier Cart” donated by Alaskan Air to be used at the Kansas City International Airport for transport of soldier’s remains that arrive at the Kansas City Airport.