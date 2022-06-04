TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Sacred Heart – St. Joseph Parrish is bringing back their old-fashioned German heritage to Topeka. Germanfest has deep roots in Topeka, beginning with its ties to the Sacred Heart-St. Joseph Churches. Officially, the summer festival got its start in 1973 as a hot dog and ice cream social but has since blossomed into an event focused on sharing German arts and crafts, food and culture with all who attend.

The key draws for the Germanfest are its Bier Garden, oral and silent auctions, carnival games for children and more. Genuine German food such as sauerbraten, greble, sauerkraut and krautstrudel will also be sold to the beat of The Chardon Polka Band. A $10,000 cash prize will also be given away during the event along with smaller cash awards.

“I would just invite anyone to come, there’s something for everyone,” Fr. Tim Haberkorn said. “There’s plenty to see and do and taste. It’s a great opportunity for families to come out.”

Germanfest Schedule of Events

Saturday, June 4, 2022



4 pm Outdoor Holy Mass, in German (Heilige Messe im freien, auf Deutsch)

5 pm German Food Line, Bier Garten, and Snack Bar

Authentic, homemade German Sausage, Bratwurst, Krautstrudel,

Dumplings w/Green Beans and Ham, Noodles & Sage Balls, Sauerkraut,

German Coleslaw, German Potato Salad, greble, and other delicious desserts

Bazaar: Silent Auction, Jewelry Booth, Basket Booth

T-Shirts and Souvenirs, Pull Tabs, and more!

5-9 pm Children’s Inflatables, Bouncy House, Mini-Train

Clowning w/twisted balloons

5:30 – 8 pm Silent Auction

7-11 pm The Chardon Polka Band

11 pm Bier Garten closed, Germanfest closes for Saturday night



Sunday, June 5, 2022

8 am Indoor Mass at St. Joseph Church (only one Mass on Germanfest Sunday)

10 am Bier Garten opens

10 am-3 pm Games: Fish Pond, Duck Pond, Pop Toss, Toy Booth, Potty Toss, Lolly Pops,

Basketball Throw, Goblet Toss, Plinko, Cake Walk, Treasure Chest, Horse Race

Children’s Inflatables, Bouncy House, Mini-Train

Clowning w/twisted balloons

Bazaar: Jewelry Booth, Silent Auction,

Basket Booth, T-shirts and Souvenirs, Ice Cream, Pull Tabs, and more!



***German Food*** Food Line in the Die KirchenKeller (church hall) offers delicious, homemade German fare including Sauerbraten, Pork & Sauerkraut, German Sausage, Knockwurst, Krautstrudel, Noodles & Sage Balls, German Potato Salad, Sauerkraut,

German Coleslaw, and Grebble. Also serving delicious Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, Rolls, and delectable desserts!



10:30 am-1 pm Silent Auction

10:30 am-1:30 pm The Chardon Polka Band

11 am-2 pm Bingo – great prizes!

2 pm Oral Auction – The Highlight of Germanfest