TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Sales and Marketing Executives of Topeka held their monthly meeting Tuesday evening at the Topeka Country Club.

September’s guest speaker was Yvette Morehouse, a sales and leadership coach with Southwestern Coaching.

“Today we are going to talk about habits. Specifically, what are the habits of top producers that we can control. There are a lot of things in sales that we can’t control, so we are going to focus on the consistant habits we can control everyday that will get us the results we want.” Yvette Morehouse, Sales and Leadership coach with Southwestern Coaching.

Special guests for Tuesday’s meeting included several Washburn University Business students.

Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka (SME Topeka) is an organization for sales and marketing professionals in Northeast Kansas. Their members are committed to practicing the highest standards of excellence in all aspects of sales and marketing through continued education, community involvement, and professional networking. They offer opportunities to enhance skills, connect with future sales and marketing professionals, and exchange industry strategies with peers.