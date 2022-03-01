TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Sales & Marketing Executives (SME) of Topeka, named Cody Foster 2021 Executive of the year.

“Anytime you get one of these it’s an honor,” Foster said. “It allows me to shine a spotlight on the team. I have a great team at Advisors Excel and AIM Strategies that make me look better than I really am. My primary role is with Advisors Excel but we started AIM Strategies that give us some redevelopment opportunities like, The Cyrus, The Pennant, Iron Rail re-developing downtown.”

Foster is co-founder of Advisors Excel in Topeka, an industry-leading financial and insurance marketing organization in Topeka. Since it’s creation in 2005, Advisors Excel has grown from three founders to 725 employees, making it one of the largest employers in Topeka.

In 2016, Cody founded AIM Strategies. AIM Strategies focuses on bringing his passion for entrepreneurship into other areas like, real estate, hospitality and community development.