TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Sales & Marketing Professionals of Topeka (SME) held a panel discussion Tuesday afternoon at the Topeka Country Club.

“We are really excited about the program this evening,” Rick LaJuerrne, President SME Topeka. “It is a departure from what we typically do. We have a CEO Panel for our guests. We have Nicki Baty, Jim Klausman and Keith Warta. They will be speaking tonight in a round table format and there will be questions from our guests.”

Panel members include:

Nicki Baty – President and Manager of Hills Pet Nutrition U.S.

Keith Warta – President of Bartlett & West Engineers

Jim Klausman – President and CEO of Midwest Health

Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka (SME Topeka) is a leading organization for sales and marketing professionals in Northeast Kansas. Members are committed to practicing the highest standards of excellence in all aspects of sales and marketing through continued education, community involvement, and professional networking.

SME offers opportunities for members to enhance their skills, connect with future sales and marketing professionals, and exchange industry strategies with their peers.