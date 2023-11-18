TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Salvation Army of Topeka held their Red Kettle Kickoff this weekend in Topeka.

“We are excited that we have been able to put a few kettle ringers out this weekend. We have officially kicked off our campaign. Our goal for this year is $464,000, a 4% increase from last year. The money will be used for Christmas toys and meals that we distribute through the season. That is forty percent of our annual budget.” Major Tom McDowell, Topeka Salvation Army.

The Topeka Salvation Army is now accepting applications for volunteers for the 2023 Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign. Starting now through Dec. 12, every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can apply to “ring the red kettle” at the Topeka Salvation Army. ID is required, as well as your social security card. If you do not have either of those, a passport will suffice for identification.

Proceeds from the Red Kettle Campaign will be used for those in the Topeka community who need emergency assistance, including food and shelter.