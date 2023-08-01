TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the seventh straight year, The Salvation Army of Topeka handed out personal hygiene bags to students entering the upcoming school year. The backpacks were a gift from the community and Walmart.

“We have some great partnerships with people in the community that come out and help us. They will be in the gym providing hair cuts, supplies for school, especially hygiene items, that is what we focus on becasue there are other back to school drives that focus on other things.” Major Tom McDowell, Salvation Army Topeka.

The Back to School Bash took place on Tuesday, August 1st, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th St. in Topeka.

Students received a personal hygiene bag including socks, underwear, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste/toothbrushes, and deodorant.

Partners on-site provided immunizations, haircuts, Pizza from Papa Murphy’s, and fruit donated by Sam’s Club.

“We want every student to head back to school this fall with a clean bill of health and to be ready to learn,” Major Tom McDowell said, “This is our seventh year for the Back-to-School Bash. And we want to continue to make a positive impact going forward.”