TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Fairlawn Plaza mall held an open house Saturday afternoon to welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus just in time for the holiday season.

Holiday Open House at Fairlawn Plaza featured Santa and Mrs. Claus, plenty of shopping ideas, refreshments, Aunt Nancy’s Face Painting, the Dance Factory dancers, SLI’s Christmas tree collection and a silent auction and baked goods in the SLI shop.