TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country music singer and songwriter Sara Evans performed her Christmas concert in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center Sunday evening.

Evans concert is part of her “Go Tell It On The Mountain” Christmas Tour.

Evans was raised in New Franklin, Missouri and started performing alongside her siblings in The Evans Family Band. She performed throughout her childhood and early teenage years in her local area. During her teenage years, Evans and her older brother Matt formed their own band before moving to Nashville, Tennessee in 1991.

Evans reached her peak in the 2000s with albums Born to Fly, Restless and Real Fine Place. The albums sold over one million copies each and included the number one country singles “Born to Fly”, “Suds in the Bucket” and “A Real Fine Place to Start”.

Evans is recognized as the fifth most-played female artist at country radio in nearly the last two decades.