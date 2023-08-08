TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sarahy Soriano was a sophomore at Hayden High School when she made the decision to run for queen candidate for the 2015 Fiesta Mexicana. Working hard to sell food, organizing her time and dealing with differing groups of people taught Soriano to become a meticulous, punctual and detailed young lady.

“I provide a deep cleaning so people can feel stress-free in their home and feel comfortable, Soriano said. “Anybody can give me a call and we can talk about what they want and what they are comfortable with. My job is to make people comfortable and less stressful in their home by having a clean home. We can sit down together and talk about projects they haven’t gotten into. Sometimes cleaning isn’t what we always have in front of us, so having a little extra help goes a long way.”

After graduating from Hayden High in 2018, Soriano attended Washburn University while working at Family Service and Guidance Center, working with young children with behavioral issues.

Her experience at FSGC taught her patience, and understanding for people that were different from herself. Soriano said she lives her life by the Hayden High School motto, “enter to learn, leave to serve.”

Soriano currently works at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, but because of her compassion towards others, has decided to start her own business called SpotlessNeatCo.

As an Entrepreneur, Soriano is excited to start a new adventure and meet new clients through her cleaning service. She is currently accepting new clients for in-home cleaning and hopes to expand into commercial cleaning in the future.

