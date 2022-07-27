TOPEKA (KSNT) – This week’s Live @ Lunch Concert Series entertainment at Evergy Plaza was Joe Wakefield, Saxophone player extraordinaire.

The concert series is a lunchtime opportunity from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday from April through September, providing live music and food trucks.

Joe Wakefield began his musical training in 6th grade in Paola, Ks. Later, after moving to Topeka, and enrolling in 501 schools, he was introduced to the saxophone by then Principal, Mr. Woods.



Eventually, he joined a band called, Black Velvet and played throughout middle and high school.

He stayed with this band for nearly 5 years, leaving in 1973.

He later traveled to Chicago and met sax player Art Porter at the Cotton Club. Art Porter has produced several albums and was known to play with President Bill Clinton who is also an accomplished sax player. This meeting influenced Wakefield enough to start playing once again. He currently plays Soprano, Alto, and Tenor Saxophone.

Up next in the Live @ Lunch concert series is

August 3 – Michael Eichten



Food trucks include,

Oleander Cafe

JLG Mexi-Q

Pineapple Dream

27News is a proud sponsor of the Live @ Lunch Concert Series.