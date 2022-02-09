TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West High School will open their winter play Schoolhouse Rock on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7:00 p.m.

The play is based on the musical Schoolhouse Rock, a short animated program that taught concepts like math, civics and grammar. It ran on ABC Saturday mornings from 1972 until the early 80s.

Show times for Schoolhouse Rock are:

Thursday, Feb. 10th, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11th, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12th, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13th, 2:00 p.m.

