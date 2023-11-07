TOPEKA (KSNT) – Security Benefit presented a $2,000 check to the United Way of Kaw Valley on Tuesday morning.

The monetary donation will support the Young Leaders Society Junior Leader Reader program. The program enlists volunteers to read a book in preschool and kindergarten classrooms three times a year. After the reading, each student receives a copy of the book to take home for their personal library.

“We are so excited to be accepting a gift from Security Benefit to help us continue with our Junior Leader Reader program,” said Jessica Lenher, CEO United Way of Kaw Valley. “It is a unique program we have where we go to local elementary schools and read to students and every kid gets a copy of that book. We have been doing this program for 13 years and we’ve distributed over 55,000 books.”

“Security Benefit has been a major sponsor of the Junior Leader Reader Program since its conception in 2010,” said TJ McDonald, UWKV Young Leaders Coordinator and Director of Workplace Campaigns. “The leadership at Security Benefit knows the importance of early education in our community and this gift exemplifies their passion for it. This year’s gift is especially important due to the increasing book prices.”

“Security Benefit’s Charitable Trust contributes to many programs that promote education and enrichment opportunities for children, so the Junior Leader Reader Program is a strong fit for us,” said Kim Gronniger, SB Corporate Communications Manager and Chair of the Security Benefit Charitable Trust. “Stories help young children make sense of the world, and providing books reinforces the message that learning is fun.”