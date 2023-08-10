TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Boys & Girls Clubs (BGCT) of Topeka and Stuff the Bus organizer Pat Colley joined the team at Security Benefit for a presentation of $3,500 and items from the BGCT Wish List.

Security Benefit employees purchased items to support the Club’s before-school, after-school, and school day out programs at 14 locations throughout the greater Topeka area.

“This is stuff the bus,” Pat Colley, Boys and Girls Club of Topeka Stuff the Bus Founder and Organizer. “We are in year eight of this project. It started as a Leadership Greater Topeka project back in 2016. Security Benefit has been a great partner since the beginning and we are very excited with the support they have given us.”

BGCT programs provide critical before and after-school support for kids and families across the entire community. Program supplies donated through Stuff the Bus efforts continue to support year-round programs at the Club.

“With Pat as the founder of our Stuff the Bus program, Security Benefit has supported him as an employee, and of course our organization, without fail every year since its conception,” said Jennifer LeClair, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka. “The supplies generated in this annual effort truly support our programs throughout the entire year and we couldn’t be more grateful for their continued support.”