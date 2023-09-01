TOPEKA (KSNT) – The First Friday Art walk for September featured a wide variety of art and entertainment in the NOTO Arts District.

“Tonight, ArtsConnect is opening an exhibit of artists who are Native American and is part of the DO PI KA project and includes exhibits here and the NOTO Arts Center and the Sabatini Gallery.” Sara Fizell with ArtsConnect said.

Every first Friday of the month, NOTO hosts an art walk so that local artists and community members can showcase their artwork, handmade goods and food. People come from all over the area to check out what’s new in the local art world and artists love getting the opportunity to present their work.

Activities for September’s First Friday Art Walk include,