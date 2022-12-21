TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee Choral Society held their Christmas concert Wednesday evening in White Concert Hall at Washburn University.

The Holiday concert, “Sing We Now of Christmas,” was filled with holiday favorites, such as:

“Sleigh Ride”

“Carol for the Newborn King”

“Ave Maria”

“A Muppet Christmas Carol”

“The first Noel”

“Sing We Now of Chtistmas”

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

The Shawnee Choral Society was established in July of 2000 by a group of singers who felt that the Topeka-Shawnee County metropolitan community could support a quality community chorus. The mission of the society is to provide a venue for local singers to rehearse and perform a variety of quality music and to perform in a concert setting for the citizens of the community.

The group on occasion performs at local events when requested, and several members have performed in Carnegie Hall as part of an ensemble with other talented choirs from across the United States. The Shawnee Choral Society is directed by Nicolas Carr with accompanist Dr. Mark Pudwill on piano.