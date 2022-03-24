TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Crime Stoppers hosted their annual Chili Battle on Tuesday at Washburn University’s Lee Arena.

“I’m glad to support Crime Stoppers,” Mike Padilla, Topeka’s Mayor, said. “That is an organization I have been affiliated with for decades. Crime Stoppers gives ordinary citizens the opportunity to help the police fight crime in their community. A small donation of $10 builds over and over and Crime Stoppers has been able to raise thousands of dollars to pay a number of tips to help the police close cases.”

Funds raised at the Chili Battle support the work of Crime Stoppers, and allow the organization

to pay tipsters who provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest.

For a $10 ticket participants had unlimited chili, a large cinnamon roll, refreshments and a free entry for our door prizes. The event will also feature a silent auction, with packages from Schendel Lawn and Landscape, Happy Basset Brewing Co., GreatLIFE, the Tee Box and more.

This year’s celebrity judges include: