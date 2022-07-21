TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Fair begins Thursday with the arrival of livestock in Domer Arena and the open exhibits in Exhibition Hall..

The 2022 fair theme is “Footloose at the Shawnee County Fair.”

The fair is free to the public and open at the following times:

9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, with a concert at 8 p.m.

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

There will be a pancake feed from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, with a kids tractor pull at 2 p.m., all in Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall.

The fair will continue Sunday with a crowning of the 2022-2023 king and queen.

Click here for a schedule of fair events.