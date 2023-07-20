TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County fair begins Thursday at the Stormont Vail Events Center, with the arrival of the livestock and contest entries. The annual county fair showcases the hard work put in by young 4-H members and the animals and agricultural products they produce and care for.

“Today we have our 4-H’ers judging some of their static exhibits,” Grace Wiens, SNCO 4-H Youth Development Director said. “Things like fiber arts, visual arts, foods and nutrition and our construction zone. The fair runs through Sunday the 23rd. Be sure to come out Saturday morning for our pancake feed. Tickets are $5 at the door and go to support Shawnee County 4-H.”

The fair will continue through the weekend with, livestock and food judging, a photography contest, activities for the family, a free concert Friday evening and a pancake feed Saturday morning. The fair is free to the attend.

Friday activities include:

Poultry judging

Livestock judging

Crop judging

Bucket calf show

Free concert at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday activities include:

Dog show at 9:00 a.m.

Cattle judging at 9:30 a.m.

Hot Pickle eating contest at 12:15 p.m.

Pedal tractor pull at 2:00 p.m.

Cornhole tournamant at 3:00 p.m.

Livestock sale at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday activities:

Rabbit agility contest

Car show

Senior class recognitions

4-H King and Queen announcements and public revue

Click here for a complete fair schedule.