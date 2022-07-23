TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Fair continued Saturday and drew crowds for a number of events.
The fair hosted an early morning pancake feed, a dog agility show, hot pickle eating contest, and a pedal tractor pull, all in Exhibition Hall.
The fair continues Sunday with livestock judging, a public revue fashion show and crowning of the 2023 King and Queen.
The fair is free to the public and open at the following times:
- 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
For more information about the fair schedule and events, click here.