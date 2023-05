TOPEKA (KSNT) – High School graduations in Shawnee County wrap up on Sunday with three schools recognizing their senior classes with pomp and circumstance in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The three Shawnee County high schools walking the stage on Sunday were,

Shawnee Heights High School at 11:00 a.m.

Washburn Rural High School at 5:00 p.m.

Seaman High School at 2:00 p.m.