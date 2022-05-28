TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Parks and Rec. have opened their pools just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

This includes:

Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center

Garfield Pool

Hillcrest Pool

Midwest Health Aquatic Center

Oakland Pool

Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center

Rossville Community Pool

In addition to the pools, Dornwood Spray Park and the Jackson Spray Park have been open since May 15, according to Aquatics Supervisor Zach Kanicki with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

Click here for pool locations and hours of operation.