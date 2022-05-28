TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Parks and Rec. have opened their pools just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
This includes:
Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center
Garfield Pool
Hillcrest Pool
Midwest Health Aquatic Center
Oakland Pool
Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center
Rossville Community Pool
In addition to the pools, Dornwood Spray Park and the Jackson Spray Park have been open since May 15, according to Aquatics Supervisor Zach Kanicki with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.
