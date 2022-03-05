TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County spelling Bee was held Saturday at the Washburn Rural High School auditorium.

“Due to some circumstances, the spelling bee was in trouble of being canceled. The District came to us and asked us to help out. We wanted to make sure the kids had a chance to compete. We are proud to step up and provide the spelling bee with judges and volunteers to make this day possible.” Rhett Flood, Executive Director of FORGE.

“We are so thrilled to partner with the Greater Topeka Partnership and Forge to host this year’s Shawnee County Spelling Bee,” Megan Hall, library media specialist at Jay Shideler Elementary, said. “Students from around the county have worked hard and earned this opportunity to represent their schools, and we are grateful to the dedicated educators and professionals who have agreed to volunteer in order to make this event a success.”

The spelling bee is organized by the Sunflower State Spelling Bee and is sponsored by the Kansas Press Association.

Forge is an organization within The Greater Topeka Partnership, that offers opportunities for young professionals ages 18-40 to participate in educational, philanthropic, networking, and social programs.

Winners will be announced when available.