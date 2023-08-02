TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shockwave Aqua Fitness is an aerobic fitness exercise that is performed in the water.

“We started this in Topeka in 2019,” Sharlie Peterson, Shockwave Aqua Fitness owner and instructor said. We wanted to separate ourselves from other aqua fitness programs in the area. We teach fun and affective aqua fitness of all ages. We have classes six days a week, both morning and evening options. With the Shawnee County pools closing we will be moving to the Briarwood pool at 29th and Randolph.”

Shockwave Aqua Fitness was established in Sept. of 2019 by Sharlie Peterson. The group uses the Blaisdel pool in Gage Park, Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center, Hillcrest Aquatic Center and the Rossville Pool for their exercise events.

Aquatic fitness is for everyone, every size, skill and mobility level and the onsite instructors are available to help get the most from each experience.

Shockwave Aqua Fitness offered their first class in the summer of 2019 through Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. They have gone from the first class of 16 participants to now having well over 1,700 class members throughout the Topeka area. Their long term goal is to have their own aquatic facility here in Topeka. They strive to offer aquatic programming for all ages and want to continue to put Topeka on the map as a destination city for powerful aquatic fitness training.

Current trainers for Shockwave include:

Sharlie Peterson – Founder & Lead Trainer

Shelley Owens – Co-Manager

L’Erin Allen – Lead Aqua HIIT & Strong Trainer

Cori Hare – Rossville Lead

Madeline Jackson – Sub and Shockwave Helper

Click here for more information about Shockwave Aqua Fitness.