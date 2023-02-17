TOPEKA (KSNT) – Showtime Boxing ‘The Next Generation’ comes to the Stormont Vail Events Center Friday night.
Friday’s main event features a Heavyweight matchup between Kansas heavyweight champion John Cantrell and Missouri heavyweight champion Brandon Carmack.
Title fights scheduled for Friday include,
Junior Middle Weights: Ardeal Holmes vs. Ismael Villarreal
Featherweights: Misael Lopez vs. Edward Vazquez
Junior Welterweights: Kurt Scoby vs. John Mannu
Heavyweights: John Cantrell vs. Brandon Carmack
Light Heavyweights: Juan Carlos Carrillo vs. Robert Burwell
Junior Welterweights: David Lopez vs. Paul Marti Walters Jr.