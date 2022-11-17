TOPEKA (KSNT) – Silver Lake High School presents Shrek The Musical for Saturday and Sunday performances.

The musical is based on the Dreamworks Animation Movie and book by William Stieg and first debuted in 2001, based on the book written in 1990 by William Steig. The original movie was directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson and featured Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and John Lithgow.

In the movie, the ogre Shrek finds his swamp overrun by fairy tale creatures banished by Lord Farquaad. With the help of Donkey, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona for Farquaad to regain his swamp.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the school, 45 minutes before the performances.

Tickets are,

$8.00 for students and adults

$7.00 for senior citizens

Performances will be held on,