TOPEKA (KSNT) – The First Presbyterian Church in downtown Topeka celebrated Shrove Tuesday with a pancake feed in the church lobby Tuesday evening.

“Tomorrow is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent. During Lent, people give up stuff like chocolate, soda or whatever. Shrove Tuesday is the day before, where you have all these indulgences, like pancakes.” Patrick Yancey, Associate Pastor, First Presbyterian Church.

Shrove Tuesday is always the day before Ash Wednesday and is sometimes refered to as “Fat Tuesday”. It is celebrated the day before Lent and the day before the season of fasting and penitence. It gets its name from the practice of consuming foods that would be forbidden during Lent leading up to the beginning of the fast on Ash Wednesday.