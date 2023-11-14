TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Silver Lake High School held its National Honors Society Induction ceremony Tuesday evening.

“It really goes on the fore pillars of the National Honor Society. The students with the highest character, academics, the service they provide to our community. I’m really proud of them, kinda the best of the best at Silver lake High School,” Silver Lake Junior and Senior High Principal Ryan Luke said.

“It means a lot to me. I feel like I’ve shown a lot of leadership throughout the year and helped out others with community work. It means a lot to be honored,” Silver Lake junior Alyssa Streit said.

Twenty-eight student at the Silver Lake High School were inducted into the National Honors Society. Qualifications into the National Honors Society include:

Scholarship

Per national guidelines, at a minimum, students must have a cumulative GPA of 85, B, 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, or equivalent standard of excellence.

Service

This involves voluntary contributions made by a student to the school or community, done without compensation.

Leadership

Student leaders are those who are resourceful, good problem solvers, and idea contributors. Leadership experiences can be drawn from school or community activities while working with or for others.

Character

The student of good character is cooperative; demonstrates high standards of honesty and reliability; shows courtesy, concern, and respect for others; and generally maintains a clean disciplinary record.

These are the students who were inducted into the National Honors Society at Silver Lake High School: