TOPEKA (KSNT) – SLI of Topeka held a Festival Soiree Friday evening at Fairlawn Plaza mall.
The Soiree is in conjunction with their Festival of Trees Fundraiser held each year since 1977. The party included,
- Hor d’oeuvres from Sweet Dreams
- Open beer and wine bar
- Live music from the rock band, The Bash
- Wonderfully decorated trees and wreaths
- A photo booth
- Games, scavenger hunts, and more
- Festival Sweet Shoppe
- Raffle prizes
- Festival Silent Auction
SLI is a non-profit organization that supports the efforts of over 125 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to achieve independence and actively participate in the community. Services include community living programs, independent living programs, community integration, retirement programs, and employment skill development. SLI has served the community since 1971.