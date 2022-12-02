TOPEKA (KSNT) – SLI of Topeka held a Festival Soiree Friday evening at Fairlawn Plaza mall.

The Soiree is in conjunction with their Festival of Trees Fundraiser held each year since 1977. The party included,

Hor d’oeuvres from Sweet Dreams

Open beer and wine bar

Live music from the rock band, The Bash

Wonderfully decorated trees and wreaths

A photo booth

Games, scavenger hunts, and more

Festival Sweet Shoppe

Raffle prizes

Festival Silent Auction

SLI is a non-profit organization that supports the efforts of over 125 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to achieve independence and actively participate in the community. Services include community living programs, independent living programs, community integration, retirement programs, and employment skill development. SLI has served the community since 1971.