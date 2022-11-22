TOPEKA (KSNT) – SLI’s Festival of Trees is now open in Fairlawn Plaza Mall.

SLI has held their Festival of Trees holiday tradition for the Topeka community for 45 years. All proceeds cover the unfunded needs of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Public viewing of the trees, wreaths, and silent auction items at Fairlawn Plaza mall will be from Nov. 22 to Dec. 3. Since 1977, SLI has raised more than $3.3 million from the Festival of Trees.

SLI is a non-profit organization that supports the efforts of over 125 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to achieve independence and actively participate in the community. Services include community living programs, independent living programs, community integration, retirement programs, and employment skill development. SLI has served the community since 1971.

For more information visit www.slitopeka.org.