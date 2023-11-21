TOPEKA (KSNT) – The SLI Festival of Trees begins Tuesday at Fairlawn Plaza Mall. The festival features several trees and wreaths decorated for the Christmas season. A silent auction and fresh baked goods will also be up for grabs during this event which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“We have 58 trees and wreaths on display. All were donated by different community members, businesses, and groups. They spent the weekend putting it all together and now they are on display for everybody to come out and see.” Shannon Warta, SLI Director of Events.

“You can bid on them now, online or in person or you can purchase them outright and on December 3 you can take them home.” said Warta.

SLI is a local non-profit organization supporting more than 125 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with their goals of achieving independence and being active members of the community. SLI has served the Topeka area since 1977 and has raised more than $3.5 million.