TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Event Center’s Ag Hall was invaded with snakes and reptiles on Saturday. The reptile show was sponsored by the Show Me Snakes and Exotics Company.

Show Me Snake’s began in October 2015 in Bridgeton, Missouri by Micky and Tamara Meyer who are responsible for organizing all the events through Show Me Snakes. They organize educational reptile events and have been called a “Reptile Expo” or a “Reptile Show” and they prefer either reference.

Show me Snake’s has a passion for reptile education and conservation and wants your visit to be a memorable experience.

Show Me Snakes is open at Ag Hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.