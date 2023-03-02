TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Civic Theatre opens “Something Rotten!” Friday night on the main stage in the Sheffel Theatre.

The play takes place during the Renaissance. It is an outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick and screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell.

It was hailed by Time Out New York as “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years.” Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

Click here for more Spotted Photo Galleries

“Something Rotten!” opens Friday, March 3, 7:30 p.m. and runs through April 1.

Click here for show times and tickets.