TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library will be hosting its Songs of the Season concert series in December. Songs of the Season features area high school choirs singing popular holiday songs.

“I teach a class called Modern Music,” Tina Goodrich, Highland Park High School choir and music teacher. “Which is a bunch of kids that may have some experience playing guitar or bass or keyboard or drums, but they haven’t had a chance to put it all together. The guys you see today are called Porte Armado, they’ve made their own group as part of my class. They show up for class everyday and work on songs and they are here to play those songs.”

On Tuesday, the Highland Park High School group, Porte Armado, played a variety of holiday Mexican songs. The group included Highland Park High School seniors, Alexis DeLa Cruz, Fabian Bermudez-Soto and Carlos Romero.

Upcoming Songs of the Season concerts this month at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library include:

Dec. 5, Highland Park High School – 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 6, Highland Park High School Singers, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 6, Cair Paravel Latin School – noon

Dec. 8, Topeka High Jazz Ensemble – 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 8, Washburn Rural High School – noon

Dec. 8, Burlingame Junior High – 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 8, Royal Valley High School – 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 9, Musical Journey Music Studio Students, 11:00 a.m.

Dec. 11, Melodears, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 12, Most Pure Heart of Mary, 11:00 a.m.

Dec. 12, Most Pure Heart of Mary Jazz, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 12, Chase Middle School, noon

Dec. 15, North Fairview 6th graders, 11:00 a.m.

Dec. 15, Christ The King, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 15, Eisenhower Middle School, noon

Dec. 16, Topeka Suzuki Strings, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 16, Prairie Wind Flute Choir, noon

Dec. 18, Cornerstone Family Schools Choir, noon

Dec. 19, West Indianola Elementary School, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 20, St. Marys Sound, 11:30 a.m.

