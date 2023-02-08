TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University Fraternities and Soroities held a meet and greet Wednesday in the Memorial Union.

The purpose of the meet and greet was to interact with other Washburn students, explain what their club is about and to and recruit new members.

“This gives us a chance to meet a bunch of people, see if anyone is wanting to join a great organization like a Fraternity or Sorority on campus. It’s a way for us to interact with new people,” said Mia Weiler, WU Junior and member of Alpha Phi Upsilon Sorority. “It’s been good so far. We’ve had a pretty good turnout and it’s a good time for our members to get to know each other, it’s been a really good morning.”

Fraternities and Sororities help students to build lifelong friendships, find leadership opportunities, engage in community service events, increase campus involvement and develop essential life skills.

Fraternities at Washburn include:

Kappa Alpha Psi

Alpha Delta

Kappa Sigma

Phi Delta Theta

Sigma Phi Epsilon

Wasburn University Sororities include: