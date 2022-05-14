TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Solar Plunge was held Saturday at the Midwest Aquatic Center. Several participants and groups came out to support Special Olympics Kansas. The plunge has been renamed “Solar Plunge” and moved to May. In the past, the event has been held in January, where participants battled the brutally cold waters of Lake Shawnee.

In addition to the plunge, there was a cornhole competition, a best costume contest, a top fundraising group contest and the team with most participants was recognized.

The Solar Plunge is an annual event that takes raises money for Special Olympics Kansas.

Special Olympics Kansas – a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.