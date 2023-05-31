TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department and Topeka Police Department (TPD) hosted the annual Special Olympics Torch run Wednesday morning.

The run started in the Law Enforcement Center’s parking lot, continued through downtown and ended back where it started.

“Law enforcement torch runs are happening across the state,” said Ashley Previty, Shawnee County Sheriff Office Special Olympics Coordinator. “This is the 42nd running of the Law enforcement torch run which started in Kansas. We are going to carry the torch through downtown Topeka with some of our athletes. The torch run leads up to our summer games this weekend.”

The TPD and the SNSO have been supporters of the Torch Run for several years. The Torch Run gives officers and athletes the opportunity to come together for a cause.

“We’ve always been connected to Special Olympics,” said Dan Wilson, Topeka Police Department Special Olympics Coordinator. “It’s a great way to give back to the community and be involved with the athletes.”

Whether the officers volunteer, donate or participate, they are supporting the Special Olympics Kansas mission to provide individuals with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to be an athlete.

The 2023 Kansas summer Special Olympics start June 2nd in Maize, Ks.