TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society held their 25th annual Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival on July 4th at Reynolds Lodge, Lake Shawnee, in Topeka.

The festival is free to attend and is produced through community support and donations. This year there are 7 blues bands, several food trucks, craft vendors, a classic car show, and a fireworks display in the evening.



Seating areas are provided for guests behind Reynolds Lodge, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and coolers.

This year’s Blues lineup is,